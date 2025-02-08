Justice Halts Trump and Musk's USAID Shutdown
A federal judge temporarily blocked President Trump's and Elon Musk's efforts to dismantle the US Agency for International Development. The judge cited risks to agency staff asked to relocate abruptly. The administration's plans to cut funding and staff have faced legal challenges and criticism from lawmakers.
A federal judge has intervened in President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's plans to dismantle the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, issued a temporary halt, preventing thousands of USAID staffers from facing abrupt job termination.
Despite the administration's desire to place overseas USAID workers on swift administrative leave, the judge highlighted the unwarranted risks and disruptions such a move posed to workers, their families, and essential programs. Communications for workers abroad had already been disrupted, causing safety concerns.
This pause marks a significant legal setback in Trump's broader efforts to downsize federal agencies without congressional approval, amidst opposition from Democratic lawmakers and employee associations arguing against his authority to shut down USAID.
