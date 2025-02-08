Tragic Wrong-Way Crash: Justice Delivered

In a tragic turn of events, Amandeep Singh, a 36-year-old construction executive of Indian origin, has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for a fatal crash caused by his reckless driving while intoxicated. The incident took place in 2023 on Long Island, New York, killing two teenagers.

Singh, under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, drove his vehicle at a dangerous speed of 150 kmph, resulting in the deaths of two 14-year-old middle school students, Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein. During the emotional sentencing, families of the victims confronted Singh, who admitted full responsibility for his actions.

The courtroom was packed with friends and family mourning the loss. Singh's defense stated that he will live with the guilt of his actions for the rest of his life. While Singh initially pled not guilty, he later admitted to the charges, leading to a sentence without the possibility of a reduced term.

(With inputs from agencies.)