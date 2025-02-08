Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hamas to Swap Hostages for Prisoners
Hamas is set to release three Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in a ceasefire deal aimed at ending the 15-month Gaza war. The exchange involves significant international mediation, with the hope that it paves the way for a full withdrawal of Israeli troops and the end of hostilities.
In a pivotal moment in the ongoing Gaza conflict, Palestinian militant group Hamas will release three Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees. This exchange marks a significant step in the ceasefire deal designed to conclude the prolonged 15-month war in the region.
The hostages, including Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi, taken during the October 7 attack, and Or Levy, kidnapped from the Nova music festival, are expected to be handed over on Saturday. In return, Israel will release 183 Palestinian prisoners, many of whom are convicted for deadly attacks, and include others detained during the war.
The ceasefire, brokered with U.S. support and Egyptian and Qatari mediation, has raised hopes of a more permanent peace. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump's recent proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza has sparked controversy and diplomatic tension, threatening to destabilize the fragile agreement.
