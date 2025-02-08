Three Hostages Freed Amidst Gaza Ceasefire

In a significant development, Israel has confirmed the release of three hostages held by Hamas. The release is part of a broader ceasefire agreement in the volatile Gaza Strip.

The hostages, all Israeli citizens, were handed over to the Red Cross earlier Saturday. This marks a hopeful turn in ongoing tensions in the region.

Following their release, the former captives will undergo medical evaluations before reuniting with family members, bringing closure to over a year of separation.

(With inputs from agencies.)