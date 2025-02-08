Left Menu

Three Hostages Freed Amidst Gaza Ceasefire

Three Israeli hostages have been freed by Hamas during a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Handed over to the Red Cross, they are set for medical evaluation and reunion with their families after enduring 16 months in captivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:23 IST
Three Hostages Freed Amidst Gaza Ceasefire
In a significant development, Israel has confirmed the release of three hostages held by Hamas. The release is part of a broader ceasefire agreement in the volatile Gaza Strip.

The hostages, all Israeli citizens, were handed over to the Red Cross earlier Saturday. This marks a hopeful turn in ongoing tensions in the region.

Following their release, the former captives will undergo medical evaluations before reuniting with family members, bringing closure to over a year of separation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

