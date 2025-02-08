Empowering Scheduled Castes: PM-AJAY's Strategic Progress

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, chaired a pivotal meeting on Saturday to assess the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY). This scheme is essential for the socio-economic upliftment of Scheduled Caste (SC) communities across India.

The PM-AJAY aims to alleviate poverty among SC communities by generating additional employment opportunities and enhancing socio-economic indicators in SC-dominated areas. Prominent state and Union leaders, alongside representatives from key ministries like Finance, Agriculture, and Rural Development, joined the discussion.

The meeting underscored the scheme's initiatives, such as Adarsh Gram, Grant-in-Aid, and Hostel provisions, highlighting both progress and the need for strengthened collaboration among stakeholders. Increased community involvement and enhanced monitoring were emphasized to ensure sustained impact.

