U.S. Consumer Finance Protection Bureau Under Fire in Musk Controversy

Demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. Consumer Finance Protection Bureau's headquarters on Saturday, voicing strong objections against Elon Musk's actions concerning the agency.

The union has accused Musk's DOGE of unlawfully accessing the bureau's systems, raising concerns about the security of sensitive data. Additionally, the CFPB's recent web malfunction coincided with Musk's ominous 'CFPB RIP' post on platform X.

Amid growing tension, a federal judge has temporarily restricted Musk's team from government systems handling payment processes, addressing fears of unauthorized data exposure. Throughout this unfolding drama, the clash of political aspirations and regulatory boundaries remains at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)