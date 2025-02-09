Left Menu

U.S. Consumer Finance Protection Bureau Under Fire in Musk Controversy

The U.S. Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) saw protests against Elon Musk's alleged undue access to their systems through his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Protesters, accusing Musk and former President Trump of undermining democracy, were driven by fears of potential data misuse and a looming organizational threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 06:47 IST
Demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. Consumer Finance Protection Bureau's headquarters on Saturday, voicing strong objections against Elon Musk's actions concerning the agency.

The union has accused Musk's DOGE of unlawfully accessing the bureau's systems, raising concerns about the security of sensitive data. Additionally, the CFPB's recent web malfunction coincided with Musk's ominous 'CFPB RIP' post on platform X.

Amid growing tension, a federal judge has temporarily restricted Musk's team from government systems handling payment processes, addressing fears of unauthorized data exposure. Throughout this unfolding drama, the clash of political aspirations and regulatory boundaries remains at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

