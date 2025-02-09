Israeli Forces Begin Withdrawal from Key Gaza Corridor Amid Ceasefire
Israeli forces have started withdrawing from the Netzarim corridor in Gaza as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. This move is part of Israel's commitment to the truce, allowing Palestinians to cross the corridor to their homes in northern Gaza. Details on troop numbers remain undisclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:03 IST
Israeli forces have initiated their withdrawal from the crucial Gaza corridor, signaling progress in the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, according to an anonymous Israeli official.
This maneuver involves Israel vacating the Netzarim corridor, which splits northern and southern Gaza, fulfilling a significant part of the truce obligations. The official provided this information on the condition of anonymity.
The start of the ceasefire saw Israel enable Palestinian movement across the corridor towards their northern homes. However, the exact number of troops withdrawn on Sunday remains unspecified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Israel Postpones Lebanon Withdrawal
Israel says it will not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until hostage Arbel Yehoud is released, reports AP.
Palestinians celebrate as buses filled with prisoners released in ceasefire arrive in the West Bank city of Ramallah, reports AP.
Former WHO Chief Scientist Urges US to Reconsider Withdrawal
Emotional Homecoming as Freed Palestinians Praise Hamas Amid Ceasefire