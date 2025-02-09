Left Menu

Israeli Forces Begin Withdrawal from Key Gaza Corridor Amid Ceasefire

Israeli forces have started withdrawing from the Netzarim corridor in Gaza as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. This move is part of Israel's commitment to the truce, allowing Palestinians to cross the corridor to their homes in northern Gaza. Details on troop numbers remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:03 IST
Israeli Forces Begin Withdrawal from Key Gaza Corridor Amid Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli forces have initiated their withdrawal from the crucial Gaza corridor, signaling progress in the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, according to an anonymous Israeli official.

This maneuver involves Israel vacating the Netzarim corridor, which splits northern and southern Gaza, fulfilling a significant part of the truce obligations. The official provided this information on the condition of anonymity.

The start of the ceasefire saw Israel enable Palestinian movement across the corridor towards their northern homes. However, the exact number of troops withdrawn on Sunday remains unspecified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025