Israeli Forces Begin Withdrawal from Key Gaza Corridor Amid Ceasefire

Israeli forces have initiated their withdrawal from the crucial Gaza corridor, signaling progress in the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, according to an anonymous Israeli official.

This maneuver involves Israel vacating the Netzarim corridor, which splits northern and southern Gaza, fulfilling a significant part of the truce obligations. The official provided this information on the condition of anonymity.

The start of the ceasefire saw Israel enable Palestinian movement across the corridor towards their northern homes. However, the exact number of troops withdrawn on Sunday remains unspecified.

(With inputs from agencies.)