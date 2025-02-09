Left Menu

Armed Heist in Manipur: Gunmen Raid Reserve Battalion

Unidentified gunmen raided an India Reserve Battalion outpost in Manipur's Thoubal district, stealing weapons and ammunition. The armed men arrived in vehicles, taking six SLRs, three AK rifles, and numerous rounds of ammunition. Authorities are investigating and conducting search operations, deploying additional security forces to the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking raid, unidentified gunmen targeted an India Reserve Battalion outpost in Manipur's Thoubal district, making off with a cache of weapons and ammunition, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The daring heist took place on Saturday night, when armed men in vehicles arrived at the Kakmayai area outpost, seizing six SLRs and three AK rifles belonging to personnel of the IRB and Manipur Rifles.

Officials reported that approximately 270 rounds of ammunition and 12 magazines were also stolen. As a response, additional security forces have been dispatched to the region to conduct intensive search operations and investigate the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

