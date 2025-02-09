Tragic Ambush in Mali: Civilians Targeted Amidst Rising Insurgency

In a tragic escalation of violence in Mali, insurgents ambushed a military-escorted convoy near Gao, resulting in the deaths of 25 civilians and injuries to 13 others. The Malian army reported the incident on Saturday, contrasting with a local official's higher body count at Gao hospital, which claims up to 56 fatalities, including unknown military casualties.

The ambush occurred near Kobe village, around 30 kilometers from Gao, in an area notorious for the presence of armed groups linked to Islamic State and Al Qaeda. The army's statement revealed that 19 assailants were killed as soldiers repelled the attackers, although no military casualties were mentioned.

This attack is a part of broader unrest in the region, rooted in a Tuareg separatist rebellion in 2012 that has since allowed Islamist militant activities to proliferate across Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, resulting in widespread violence and political upheavals throughout the central Sahel.

(With inputs from agencies.)