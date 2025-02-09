Left Menu

Tragic Ambush in Mali: Civilians Targeted Amidst Rising Insurgency

In Mali's northeastern region near Gao, insurgents ambushed a military-escorted convoy, killing 25 civilians and injuring 13. The attackers, linked to Islamic State and Al Qaeda, struck near Kobe village. At least 19 assailants were killed. The violence mirrors growing instability in the Sahel region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:27 IST
Tragic Ambush in Mali: Civilians Targeted Amidst Rising Insurgency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mali

In a tragic escalation of violence in Mali, insurgents ambushed a military-escorted convoy near Gao, resulting in the deaths of 25 civilians and injuries to 13 others. The Malian army reported the incident on Saturday, contrasting with a local official's higher body count at Gao hospital, which claims up to 56 fatalities, including unknown military casualties.

The ambush occurred near Kobe village, around 30 kilometers from Gao, in an area notorious for the presence of armed groups linked to Islamic State and Al Qaeda. The army's statement revealed that 19 assailants were killed as soldiers repelled the attackers, although no military casualties were mentioned.

This attack is a part of broader unrest in the region, rooted in a Tuareg separatist rebellion in 2012 that has since allowed Islamist militant activities to proliferate across Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, resulting in widespread violence and political upheavals throughout the central Sahel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025