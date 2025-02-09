Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Case on Rohingya Refugees' Access to Education and Healthcare

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea by an NGO demanding the Delhi government to provide Rohingya refugees with access to public schools and hospitals. The hearing will address issues faced by refugees due to lack of Aadhaar cards, impacting their ability to access essential services.

New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:37 IST
The Supreme Court will deliberate on a crucial plea filed by an NGO on Monday, highlighting the struggle of Rohingya refugees living in Delhi. The plea seeks to ensure these refugees gain access to public schools and hospitals.

Chief Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh will preside over the case. Earlier, the Supreme Court instructed the NGO Rohingya Human Rights Initiative to provide detailed locations of where the refugees reside in Delhi and the current level of facilities available to them.

The NGO, represented by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, has argued that the absence of Aadhaar cards has barred these refugees from accessing essential services, despite holding UNHCR cards. The NGO calls for the extension of government benefits, including education and healthcare, to Rohingya families similar to what is provided to other citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

