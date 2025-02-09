Left Menu

Fierce Encounter Spurs Hope in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Neutralize 31 Naxalites

In a major anti-Naxalite operation, 31 Naxalites were killed by the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Two security personnel lost their lives in the encounter. Officials, including CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, reiterated their resolve to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:28 IST
A significant operation against Left Wing Extremism resulted in the killing of 31 Naxalites by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The confrontation, which occurred on Sunday, also claimed the lives of two security personnel, according to police reports.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma disclosed that over 650 security forces engaged the Naxalites within the Indravati National Park area, dismantling a major hub of extremism. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed confidence in eradicating Naxalism by March 2026, underlining governmental resolve against this threat.

The encounter, backed by District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and Bastar Fighters, recovered a substantial armory from the site. Ongoing efforts seek to ensure regional stability and enhance infrastructure development, while also honoring the sacrifices of the security personnel involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

