Path to Peace: Kurram District's Demolition Drive

In Kurram district, Pakistani security forces have demolished 10 bunkers as part of a peace agreement between Sunni and Shia tribes. The accord followed deadly sectarian clashes. Residents pledged to surrender weapons, and strategy planning is underway to collect arms from tribes. Emergency relief is being provided to affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani security forces have taken a significant step towards restoring peace in the strife-torn Kurram district by demolishing 10 more bunkers. This action forms part of a peace accord reached between warring Sunni and Shia tribes, following a devastating wave of sectarian clashes.

The peace agreement, signed by the Alizai and Bagan tribes on January 4, came after bloody confrontations claimed the lives of 133 people between November 21 and December 2. The accord mandates residents to hand over their weapons to governmental authorities within a set timeframe of 15 days, with the bunker dismantling scheduled to wrap up by the end of February.

In response to severe shortages caused by military blockades, leaders like Ali Hadi Irfani urge urgent government assistances. Over 450 vehicles loaded with essentials have been dispatched, while relief funds are being allocated to alleviate the district's dire needs. Violence was sparked by a deadly attack on passenger vans in November, inflaming sectarian violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

