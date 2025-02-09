Arrest in Pillanji: 62-Year-Old Man Accused of Heinous Crime
A 62-year-old man in Pillanji village, southwest Delhi, was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl. Initially, the girl claimed a consensual relationship, but later revealed her neighbor assaulted her. The police registered a case based on her statement, and further investigations are ongoing.
A man aged 62 has been apprehended in Pillanji village, southwest Delhi, on allegations of raping a minor, authorities reported on Sunday.
The case unfolded when police received a notification from Safdarjung Hospital on February 6 about a pregnant minor. Upon arriving, the officers gathered medical records for their investigation.
Initially, the victim misled doctors by stating she was voluntarily involved with a boy. However, she later disclosed that her neighbor had assaulted her four months prior, threatening repercussions if she revealed the truth.
