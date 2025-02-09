Delhi Assembly Dynamics: Education and Gender Representation

The report leading the focus on the eighth Delhi Assembly reveals a decline in women lawmakers but a rise in the number of MLAs with graduate degrees. According to PRS Legislative Research, only five women secured seats this year, making up 7% of the assembly. The BJP dominates with four female representatives, and AAP's Atishi stands as their sole female presence.

The political landscape shifted dramatically with the BJP's sweeping victory, claiming 48 out of the 70 available seats, while AAP won 22 seats. Interestingly, the percentage of MLAs with graduate degrees has increased to 38%, compared to the previous assembly's 34%. The number of members holding postgraduate degrees and beyond remains consistent at 26%.

There is a notable professional shift, with 61% of the MLAs listing politics or social work as their career pathway, a decrease from 67% previously. A significant spike in MLAs with business backgrounds is evident, climbing to 49% from 29% in the past assembly. Moreover, the average age is reported at 52, with a reduction in younger MLAs aged between 25 and 40.

(With inputs from agencies.)