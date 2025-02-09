Left Menu

Bangladesh's Operation Devil Hunt: Curbing Chaos Amid Political Turmoil

Bangladesh has launched 'Operation Devil Hunt' following violent attacks on students associated with a raid on an Awami League leader's residence. The operation, involving multiple security forces, aims to restore law and order by targeting elements responsible for destabilizing the country amid growing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:00 IST
Bangladesh's Operation Devil Hunt: Curbing Chaos Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In response to recent violent incidents, Bangladesh has intensified efforts to restore law and order through a targeted initiative named 'Operation Devil Hunt.' The operation was launched following attacks on student activists after vandalism at an Awami League leader's residence.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's interim government spearheaded the operation in Gazipur, arresting 40 people linked to the attack. This initiative aims to counteract destabilizing activities threatening the nation's stability.

The coordinated effort involves Bangladesh's Army, Navy, Air Force, and various law enforcement agencies. The operation's broader goal is to tackle criminal activities and terrorism, ensuring rapid action against threats to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025