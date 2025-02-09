Bangladesh's Operation Devil Hunt: Curbing Chaos Amid Political Turmoil
Bangladesh has launched 'Operation Devil Hunt' following violent attacks on students associated with a raid on an Awami League leader's residence. The operation, involving multiple security forces, aims to restore law and order by targeting elements responsible for destabilizing the country amid growing political tensions.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In response to recent violent incidents, Bangladesh has intensified efforts to restore law and order through a targeted initiative named 'Operation Devil Hunt.' The operation was launched following attacks on student activists after vandalism at an Awami League leader's residence.
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's interim government spearheaded the operation in Gazipur, arresting 40 people linked to the attack. This initiative aims to counteract destabilizing activities threatening the nation's stability.
The coordinated effort involves Bangladesh's Army, Navy, Air Force, and various law enforcement agencies. The operation's broader goal is to tackle criminal activities and terrorism, ensuring rapid action against threats to national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
