Demolition Sparks Diplomatic Tension: Bangladesh Resists India's 'Unwarranted' Remarks

The interim Bangladesh government has strongly opposed remarks by India concerning the demolition of the historic residence of the country's founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The site has been a pivotal symbol of Bangladesh's fight for independence and has since become a national memorial.

Following the destruction of this landmark by protesters, India expressed deep sorrow and criticism over the incident, calling it a deplorable act of vandalism. The Ministry of External Affairs India stated that the residence holds significant value to Bangladesh's national identity and consciousness.

Bangladesh has refuted India's involvement in what it has described as an internal affair. The diplomatic exchange comes amid accusations against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India. Her provocative speeches are said to have incited unrest back in Bangladesh, leading to widespread violence.

