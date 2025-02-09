Left Menu

Faridabad Police Crackdown on Illegal Arms Unit in Dabua

Faridabad Police dismantled an unlawful arms manufacturing hub in Dabua, arresting two individuals. The raid unveiled a significant cache of weapons and production materials. Anuj Kumar and Saurabh were apprehended creating illegal firearms. The operation culminated in the seizure of multiple weapons and machining tools, with further inquiries underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:49 IST
Faridabad Police Crackdown on Illegal Arms Unit in Dabua
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant law enforcement operation, Faridabad Police have successfully dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing unit located in Dabua colony's industrial area, authorities announced on Sunday.

The police seized a considerable quantity of illegal firearms and manufacturing equipment during the raid, revealing an extensive underground operation. Officers from Sector 56 actively participated in the late-night raid on Saturday, capturing two individuals engaged in the illicit manufacturing of weapons.

Those arrested have been identified as Anuj Kumar, aged 24, from Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, and Saurabh, 33, from Hathras. Both were reportedly based in Faridabad's Sanjay colony. A substantial arms cache was recovered, including seven country-made pistols, numerous components, and various machining tools. Ongoing investigations aim to apprehend the workshop owner, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025