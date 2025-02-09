Faridabad Police Crackdown on Illegal Arms Unit in Dabua

In a significant law enforcement operation, Faridabad Police have successfully dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing unit located in Dabua colony's industrial area, authorities announced on Sunday.

The police seized a considerable quantity of illegal firearms and manufacturing equipment during the raid, revealing an extensive underground operation. Officers from Sector 56 actively participated in the late-night raid on Saturday, capturing two individuals engaged in the illicit manufacturing of weapons.

Those arrested have been identified as Anuj Kumar, aged 24, from Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, and Saurabh, 33, from Hathras. Both were reportedly based in Faridabad's Sanjay colony. A substantial arms cache was recovered, including seven country-made pistols, numerous components, and various machining tools. Ongoing investigations aim to apprehend the workshop owner, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)