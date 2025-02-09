Unearthed Tragedies: Discovering Libya's Mass Graves

Authorities in Libya uncovered almost 50 bodies in two mass graves in the nation's southeast, officials announced on Sunday. This discovery marks the latest in a series of tragedies involving migrants attempting to traverse Libya in hopes of reaching Europe.

The initial grave contained 19 bodies and was found at a farm near Kufra. Authorities have transported the remains for autopsy, sharing photographs of the recovery efforts on social media. Additionally, the al-Abreen charity, which assists migrants in eastern and southern Libya, reported that some victims appeared to have been executed before burial.

A second grave, discovered after a raid on a human trafficking center, contained at least 30 more bodies. Survivors indicated that the grave possibly held up to 70 individuals. Libyan authorities have since liberated 76 migrants from nearby captivity and detained three suspects, including a Libyan national, on accusations of migrant detention and torture.

(With inputs from agencies.)