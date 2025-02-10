Urgency in Sakhalin: Cargo Ship Runs Aground

An emergency was declared in Russia's Sakhalin region after the Chinese cargo ship An Yang 2 ran aground off the southwest coast.

Governor Valery Limarenko assured that although there was no immediate threat to the crew onboard, local authorities were gearing up for any developments. The An Yang 2, carrying coal and heavy fuel oil, is marooned in shallow waters with 20 crew members aboard, according to Russia's emergency ministry. Bad weather conditions have thus far impeded rescue efforts.

Plans are being made to pump fuel from the vessel, currently stranded approximately 200 meters offshore. Earlier this year, efforts were needed to contain substantial fuel oil spillage from two tankers near Crimea, highlighting the region's environmental sensitivity. The Sakhalin region, prominent for its geopolitical significance, remains under Russian control since the Soviet annexation post-World War II.

