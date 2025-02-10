Russia Intercepts 15 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

In a significant defensive maneuver, Russian air units have successfully intercepted and destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones overnight. The Russian defense ministry confirmed these operations on Monday.

According to the department, seven of these unmanned aerial vehicles were brought down over the southern Krasnodar region. The remaining drones were intercepted across various regions in Russia's south and west.

Details were shared on the Telegram messaging app, showcasing the ongoing tension and strategic engagements between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)