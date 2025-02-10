Left Menu

Russia Intercepts 15 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russia's defense units intercepted and destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones overnight, with seven targeted in the southern Krasnodar region, according to the Russian defense ministry on Telegram. Several more were downed over other regions in Russia's south and west.

Updated: 10-02-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:07 IST
In a significant defensive maneuver, Russian air units have successfully intercepted and destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones overnight. The Russian defense ministry confirmed these operations on Monday.

According to the department, seven of these unmanned aerial vehicles were brought down over the southern Krasnodar region. The remaining drones were intercepted across various regions in Russia's south and west.

Details were shared on the Telegram messaging app, showcasing the ongoing tension and strategic engagements between the neighboring countries.

