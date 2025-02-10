Firearm Recovery: Major Breakthrough in Manipur Outpost Robbery

In an important development for law enforcement in Manipur, security forces have successfully recovered eight out of the nine firearms stolen from an India Reserve Battalion outpost in Thoubal district, according to a police statement released on Monday.

The weapons, which include three AK-47s and five SLRs, were seized during a targeted search operation conducted in the Ngamukhong foothills. Simultaneously, authorities conducted a bust on a hideout associated with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party.

This operation followed an earlier incident where around 30 heavily armed individuals breached an IRB outpost at Kakmayai, overpowering law enforcement officers. The coordinated efforts led to the arrest of suspect Hijam Ningthem Singh, identified as an affiliate of the KCP.

