In a move that underscores deepening diplomatic ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted Russia's invitation to attend the commemorations marking the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany in World War Two. The TASS state news agency confirmed the news on Monday.

The event, which recognizes the Soviet Union's critical role in achieving victory during World War Two, will further highlight the strong relationship between China and Russia. President Xi Jinping's presence at the commemoration demonstrates the significance of this alliance on a global stage.

This participation by a Chinese leader in such historical commemorations is seen as an indicator of ongoing strategic partnerships and shared global interests between the two powerful nations.

