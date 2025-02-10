High Court Challenges Tihar's Call Ban for Separatist Leader
The Delhi High Court has sought responses from Tihar jail and the NIA regarding a plea by separatist leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan. His call and e-mulaqat facilities in jail were revoked, allegedly without reason. The court is evaluating if these facilities can be reinstated for Khan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:20 IST
The Delhi High Court on Monday called on Tihar jail authorities and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to clarify the withdrawal of communication facilities from undertrial prisoner Nayeem Ahmad Khan.
Representing Khan, Advocate Tara Narula argued that the telephone privileges were removed arbitrarily under the pretense of the NIA not issuing a no objection certificate.
Khan's plea challenges the restriction, arguing that it infringes on his fundamental rights. Tihar authorities will face further courtroom scrutiny on March 18.
(With inputs from agencies.)
