High Court Challenges Tihar's Call Ban for Separatist Leader

The Delhi High Court on Monday called on Tihar jail authorities and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to clarify the withdrawal of communication facilities from undertrial prisoner Nayeem Ahmad Khan.

Representing Khan, Advocate Tara Narula argued that the telephone privileges were removed arbitrarily under the pretense of the NIA not issuing a no objection certificate.

Khan's plea challenges the restriction, arguing that it infringes on his fundamental rights. Tihar authorities will face further courtroom scrutiny on March 18.

