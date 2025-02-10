Gunfire Erupts Near Nanded Gurdwara: Two Injured

In a dramatic turn of events, two men sustained injuries following a firing incident near a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra, according to local law enforcement.

The shooting occurred at 10:15 am on Monday when assailants approached the scene on a two-wheeler and opened fire. One of the victims, Gurmeet Singh Sevadar, is a murder convict currently out on parole.

Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar stated that the police are actively investigating the case while reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the attackers and uncover the motive behind the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)