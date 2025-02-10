Left Menu

Gunfire Erupts Near Nanded Gurdwara: Two Injured

Two men, including a murder convict on parole, were injured in a shooting near a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra. The attackers, who escaped, targeted Gurmeet Singh Sevadar and Ravindrasingh Rathod. Police are investigating and analyzing CCTV footage to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

Updated: 10-02-2025 16:05 IST
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, two men sustained injuries following a firing incident near a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra, according to local law enforcement.

The shooting occurred at 10:15 am on Monday when assailants approached the scene on a two-wheeler and opened fire. One of the victims, Gurmeet Singh Sevadar, is a murder convict currently out on parole.

Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar stated that the police are actively investigating the case while reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the attackers and uncover the motive behind the assault.

