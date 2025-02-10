Supreme Court Urges Quick Decision on BRS MLAs' Disqualification
The Supreme Court urged the Telangana Assembly speaker to determine the disqualification of BRS MLAs who defected to Congress within a 'reasonable time.' The court emphasized that democratic rights should not be undermined due to delays. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 18.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday emphasized the urgency for the Telangana Assembly speaker to decide on the disqualification of BRS MLAs who switched allegiance to the Congress party. The court underscored that the rights enshrined in a democracy should not be obstructed by prolonged procedural delays.
Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran, overseeing the petitions filed by the BRS among others, highlighted the need for a timely resolution. The discourse centered on the interpretation of 'reasonable time,' with references to prior court decisions suggesting a three-month window barring unusual circumstances.
The apex court has set another hearing for February 18 to ensure compliance. A previous ruling had directed the Telangana speaker to act promptly, considering the significance of the tenth schedule and assembly tenure in decision timelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
