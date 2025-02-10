Strategic Security Overhaul in Chenab Valley: IGP's Review Meeting

Inspector General of Police Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, convened a critical review meeting to evaluate operational readiness in Jammu's Chenab Valley districts on Monday. The meeting took place at the Range Police Headquarters in Batote, Ramban, bringing together senior officers to strategize the deployment of forces in Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban.

This review follows several significant security incidents in the region last year. During the meeting, the IGP comprehensively assessed the current security environment, operational readiness, and the effectiveness of response mechanisms in place. A key focus was achieving optimal coordination among security agencies and police forces to uphold law and order in these districts.

Tuti emphasized countering new security threats, improving surveillance capabilities, and fostering cooperation with local communities, particularly in remote and challenging terrains. Additionally, discussions highlighted logistical support, patrolling efforts, and preventive strategies to preempt potential incidents, with special attention to the welfare of officers stationed in these difficult areas.

