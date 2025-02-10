Intense Encounter: 31 Naxalites Neutralized in Chhattisgarh Operation
In a major crackdown, 31 Naxalites, including 11 women, were killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Among them, five carried bounties totaling Rs 25 lakh. Security personnel recovered a significant cache of firearms and explosives. This operation involved various state police units and was based on intelligence about key Maoist figures.
In a significant operation, Chhattisgarh police confirmed that 31 Naxalites, including 11 women, were killed during an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district.
The security forces, comprising the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and Bastar Fighters, acted on intelligence inputs and recovered 24 firearms and explosives from the site.
Five Naxalites carried bounties amounting to Rs 25 lakh. This operation is part of a larger crackdown against Naxal activities in the region, which saw 81 extremists neutralized this year alone in the Bastar division.
