Omar Abdullah Pushes for Transparent Inquiries and Policy Shifts in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss law and order concerns following recent incidents. Abdullah emphasized the need for transparent investigations and changes in industrial and tourism policies to boost the region’s economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address law and order issues and advocate for policy changes in the Union Territory. The meeting focused on recent incidents in Kathua and Sopore and the need for transparent inquiries to prevent public alienation.

Speaking during the 30-minute meeting, Abdullah highlighted the importance of involving the Union Territory's residents in restoring normalcy. He called for the central and local governments to collaborate on inquiries into the incidents, stressing that the last stages of militancy would not succeed in a vacuum.

Abdullah also discussed potential changes in industrial and tourism policies to incentivize manufacturing and enhance tourist visits. The session followed Shah's recent security reviews of the region, underscoring the central government's control over law and order since the territory's status change in 2019.

