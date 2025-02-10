PM Modi Engages with Students in 8th Edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with students from across the country at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi, during the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC). In an informal and engaging session, the Prime Minister touched upon diverse topics including nutrition, wellness, leadership, and managing academic pressure. As part of the interaction, he distributed traditional Til (sesame) sweets, highlighting their benefits during the winter season.

PM Modi emphasized the significance of proper nutrition, pointing out that the United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets following India’s proposal. He referred to millets as a superfood and encouraged students to consume seasonal fruits and avoid junk, oily foods, and those made with maida (refined flour). The Prime Minister also shared practical eating habits, such as chewing food 32 times and sipping water slowly to savor its taste. Highlighting traditional practices, he urged students to follow the farmers’ habit of hearty breakfasts and early dinners, aligning with natural rhythms.

Nutrition and Wellness: Beyond Absence of Illness

The Prime Minister clarified that wellness is more than just the absence of disease. He underscored the importance of adequate sleep, the benefits of morning sunlight, and breathing exercises. PM Modi suggested simple practices like taking deep breaths under a tree at sunrise, emphasizing that understanding what, when, how, and why we eat directly influences our overall health.

Mastering Pressure: Handling Academic Stress

Addressing the pressure of exams, PM Modi criticized societal norms that equate academic marks with life success. Using the analogy of a batsman focusing on the ball amidst crowd noise, he encouraged students to concentrate solely on their studies, blocking out external pressures.

Challenge Yourself: Embrace Continuous Growth

PM Modi urged students to regularly challenge themselves and engage in self-reflection. He highlighted the importance of focusing inward, setting personal goals, and not being influenced by external distractions like news or social media.

The Art of Leadership: Leading by Example

When asked about leadership, PM Modi stated that true leaders lead by example, not by appearances. He emphasized that leadership is accepted, not imposed, and is built on personal behavior, teamwork, and patience. Leaders, he said, must understand the challenges faced by their teams and support them through difficulties, fostering trust and confidence.

Beyond Books: 360º Growth and Holistic Development

Highlighting the importance of balancing studies with hobbies, PM Modi noted that students are not robots. He encouraged holistic development, emphasizing that education is about personal growth, not just academic success. The Prime Minister advised parents and teachers to create open, flexible learning environments that foster creativity and curiosity.

Finding Positives: Cultivating Optimism

The Prime Minister encouraged students to focus on positive traits in others, such as talents or good habits. He emphasized the value of writing to capture thoughts effectively and build clarity.

Find Your Uniqueness: Recognizing Individual Strengths

Recounting a story from Ahmedabad, PM Modi shared how a student on the brink of expulsion excelled in robotics, illustrating the importance of identifying and nurturing unique talents. He encouraged self-reflection exercises to better understand personal relationships and strengths.

Master Your Time, Master Your Life: Time Management Skills

Highlighting the critical role of time management, PM Modi advised students to be mindful of their daily routines, set clear goals, and tackle difficult subjects first. He emphasized the importance of self-discipline and avoiding distractions like mobile phones.

Live in the Moment: Mindfulness and Presence

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of living fully in the present moment, appreciating small details like the breeze or natural surroundings.

The Power of Sharing: Coping with Anxiety and Depression

Addressing mental health, PM Modi spoke about the importance of open communication with family and friends to alleviate emotional stress. He highlighted the positive impact of teachers' genuine care and attention on students’ well-being.

Follow Your Interests: Navigating Parental Expectations

PM Modi discussed the pressures children face from parents regarding career choices. He encouraged parents to recognize and nurture their children's unique strengths and talents. Using examples like Sachin Tendulkar and a robotics prodigy, he stressed the value of skill development over rigid academic paths.

Pause, Reflect, Reset: Techniques for Focus and Relaxation

Sharing techniques for stress management, PM Modi recommended practices like Pranayama and meditation to improve concentration and reduce anxiety. He highlighted the benefits of controlled breathing and mindfulness exercises.

Realizing Your Potential, Achieving Targets: Positive Goal-Setting

PM Modi encouraged students to set ambitious yet realistic goals. He advised viewing achievements positively, even if they fall slightly short of targets, and emphasized appreciating the effort put into reaching those goals.

Every Child is Unique: Embracing Individuality in Education

The Prime Minister called on parents and teachers to support children's interests, whether in arts, sports, or academics. He urged educators to give equal attention to all students, fostering an inclusive and supportive learning environment.

Self-Motivation: Building Confidence from Within

PM Modi emphasized the importance of self-motivation through small, achievable goals. He encouraged students to seek inspiration from family, community, and personal achievements, highlighting that self-competition fosters confidence and growth.

Failure as Fuel: Learning from Setbacks

Discussing how to handle failure, PM Modi stressed that academic setbacks are not the end of life. He encouraged students to treat failures as learning opportunities, using them as stepping stones toward personal and professional growth.

Mastering Tech: Harnessing Technology for Growth

PM Modi encouraged students to embrace technology responsibly. He urged them to focus on productive and creative uses of technology rather than getting distracted by non-productive activities, emphasizing that technology should be a tool for empowerment.

Convincing Your Parents: Navigating Family Expectations

The Prime Minister advised students to respectfully engage their parents in discussions about career choices, showing genuine interest in their suggestions while also expressing personal aspirations.

Dealing with Exam Pressure: Practical Tips for Success

To manage exam stress, PM Modi suggested practicing with previous exam papers, learning to write concise answers, and focusing on time management. He advised students to prioritize challenging questions and avoid dwelling on difficult ones for too long.

Caring for Nature: Embracing Sustainable Lifestyles

Addressing climate change, PM Modi praised the younger generation’s environmental awareness. He highlighted Mission LIFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and cultural practices that promote respect for nature. He also encouraged initiatives like Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam to foster a personal connection to environmental protection.

Growing Your Own Green Paradise: Practical Tips for Tree Planting

PM Modi encouraged students to plant trees and shared practical tips for nurturing them, such as using clay pots filled with water for minimal maintenance. He expressed gratitude to all participants and congratulated them for their efforts in creating a greener planet.

Through this interactive session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized holistic growth, resilience, and self-awareness as keys to success in life. His insights aimed to inspire students to embrace their unique strengths, manage academic pressures effectively, and contribute positively to society and the environment.