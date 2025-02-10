Left Menu

Haryana Set to Implement New Criminal Laws by February End

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the implementation of three new criminal laws, replacing colonial-era legislation, by February 28. The state's officials are set to undergo necessary training, with enhancements in digital court appearances and forensic capabilities. Current initiatives aim to integrate legal processes with advanced technology.

In a significant development, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini confirmed that three new criminal laws will be enacted in the state by February 28, replacing outdated colonial-era codes. This move is expected to modernize and streamline legal processes.

After chairing a strategic meeting with top officials, Saini announced initiatives to ensure effective enforcement of these laws. Key measures include equipping police stations with high-speed internet and facilitating court processes via video conferencing. The aim is to integrate legal frameworks with technological advancements.

Officials highlighted progress in the deployment of mobile forensic units, with plans to increase from 23 to 40. Additionally, the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System has aligned with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network, ensuring online submission of chargesheets. This digital approach promises efficiency in carrying out justice.

