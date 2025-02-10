Naidu Accelerates Data Integration for Enhanced Public Services

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued a directive to expedite the integration of departmental data with the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), aiming to improve public service delivery.

During an RTGS review at the Secretariat, Naidu highlighted the potential of a 'data lake' for enhanced processing via Artificial Intelligence and deep technology. This integration is expected to facilitate faster, more efficient government services.

In addition, the Chief Minister instructed officials to identify more services that could be offered through WhatsApp, as part of an expansion of the state's existing governance initiatives. Further directives included integrating AI with the state's surveillance network to bolster crime detection and law enforcement capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)