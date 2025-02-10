Left Menu

Naidu Accelerates Data Integration for Enhanced Public Services

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu urges swift data integration with RTGS for better public services, emphasizing AI and deep tech use. He promotes WhatsApp governance expansion and AI-powered crime detection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:28 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued a directive to expedite the integration of departmental data with the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), aiming to improve public service delivery.

During an RTGS review at the Secretariat, Naidu highlighted the potential of a 'data lake' for enhanced processing via Artificial Intelligence and deep technology. This integration is expected to facilitate faster, more efficient government services.

In addition, the Chief Minister instructed officials to identify more services that could be offered through WhatsApp, as part of an expansion of the state's existing governance initiatives. Further directives included integrating AI with the state's surveillance network to bolster crime detection and law enforcement capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

