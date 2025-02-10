Farmers Stand Firm: March to Delhi Looms if Demands Unmet
Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that farmers will resume their march to Delhi if their demands are not met in a February 14 meeting with the Centre. The protests have been ongoing for a year, with farmers advocating for a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops.
- India
Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has reaffirmed the resolve of the farming community, declaring that a foot march to Delhi will commence on February 25 if the Centre fails to address their demands in an upcoming meeting.
This decision comes as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha prepare to meet government representatives on February 14 in Chandigarh, with discussions focusing on a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.
As the protest marks its first anniversary, farmers remain camped at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to achieving their demands.
