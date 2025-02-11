Ceasefire Tensions: Hamas Halts Hostage Release Citing Israeli Violations
Hamas announces a halt in the release of Israeli hostages due to alleged Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza, risking renewed conflict. The situation exacerbates tensions, with calls from various parties to rescue the truce, amid ongoing battles over prisoner exchanges and humanitarian aid flow restrictions.
Hamas has announced a suspension of its planned release of Israeli hostages, attributing the move to alleged Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. This surprising decision threatens to rekindle the longstanding conflict.
The ceasefire, already fragile, was reliant on a delicate balance of prisoner exchanges and humanitarian aid, which Hamas accuses Israel of undermining. The Israeli leadership, however, insists that Hamas is at fault for not adhering to the agreed terms.
Amid this impasse, mediators from Qatar and Egypt strive to uphold the truce, in the face of growing concerns over its collapse. Tensions are rising, with military readiness being reinforced as both sides accuse each other of bad faith.
(With inputs from agencies.)
