Ceasefire Tensions: Hamas Halts Hostage Release Citing Israeli Violations

Hamas has announced a suspension of its planned release of Israeli hostages, attributing the move to alleged Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. This surprising decision threatens to rekindle the longstanding conflict.

The ceasefire, already fragile, was reliant on a delicate balance of prisoner exchanges and humanitarian aid, which Hamas accuses Israel of undermining. The Israeli leadership, however, insists that Hamas is at fault for not adhering to the agreed terms.

Amid this impasse, mediators from Qatar and Egypt strive to uphold the truce, in the face of growing concerns over its collapse. Tensions are rising, with military readiness being reinforced as both sides accuse each other of bad faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)