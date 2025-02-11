Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order: A New Approach to the FCPA

President Trump plans to sign an executive order to pause prosecutions under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Aimed at enhancing U.S. economic competitiveness, the order tasks Attorney General Pam Bondi with revising enforcement guidelines. The move seeks to address concerns about overenforcement impacting American companies globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 02:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move to bolster American business competitiveness, President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order today that will temporarily halt prosecutions under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) of 1977. The order directs the Justice Department to reassess and revise its enforcement guidelines.

According to a fact sheet obtained by Reuters, the primary goal is to create a more predictable enforcement framework that aligns with international business practices, thereby offering American companies a strategic advantage on the global stage. Attorney General Pam Bondi has been instructed to oversee the revision process.

The White House has argued that current FCPA enforcement restricts American businesses from competing fairly with foreign rivals, citing critical sectors such as minerals and infrastructure as areas where strategic advantages are vital. With several ongoing investigations, the new guidelines will set the tone for future FCPA-related actions.

