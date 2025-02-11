Trump's Executive Order: A New Approach to the FCPA

In a move to bolster American business competitiveness, President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order today that will temporarily halt prosecutions under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) of 1977. The order directs the Justice Department to reassess and revise its enforcement guidelines.

According to a fact sheet obtained by Reuters, the primary goal is to create a more predictable enforcement framework that aligns with international business practices, thereby offering American companies a strategic advantage on the global stage. Attorney General Pam Bondi has been instructed to oversee the revision process.

The White House has argued that current FCPA enforcement restricts American businesses from competing fairly with foreign rivals, citing critical sectors such as minerals and infrastructure as areas where strategic advantages are vital. With several ongoing investigations, the new guidelines will set the tone for future FCPA-related actions.

