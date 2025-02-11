Left Menu

USAID Eviction: A Blow to Global Humanitarian Aid

The Trump administration's freeze on foreign funding has severely impacted USAID's ability to monitor $8.2 billion in humanitarian aid, leading to the agency's eviction from its headquarters. This move has disrupted aid programs globally, delaying essential services despite attempts to exempt critical programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 03:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) faces severe operational setbacks following its eviction from headquarters due to the Trump administration's foreign funding freeze. This action has compromised oversight of $8.2 billion in humanitarian aid, according to a government watchdog report released Monday.

The swift dismantling, partly led by President Trump and Elon Musk, has left USAID largely ineffective in tracking aid distribution, which may risk funds reaching extremist groups unwittingly. Humanitarian groups have condemned the funding cuts as devastating, threatening vital programs in over 20 countries with an immediate halt.

A court has temporarily blocked an order from the administration that would have put USAID staff on leave, yet significant hurdles remain ahead in restoring functionality. Despite temporary relief measures like Secretary of State Marco Rubio's waivers, stakeholders report critical programs still lack the necessary resources to restart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

