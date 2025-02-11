Judge Orders Trump Administration to Release Withheld Federal Funds
A U.S. judge has ordered the Trump administration to release withheld federal funds, citing a violation of a court order blocking a spending freeze. Democratic attorneys general had filed a lawsuit, claiming harm to infrastructure projects. The administration contests the ruling and plans to appeal.
A federal judge has directed the Trump administration to release funds that were frozen in violation of a court order. This decision comes amidst allegations that Democratic-led states are struggling to access essential infrastructure funds due to the administration's actions.
U.S. District Judge John McConnell, based in Rhode Island, emphasized that the broad freeze enacted by the administration likely breaches constitutional grounds and continues to inflict harm. He ruled that funds should be made available until further hearings are convened.
The administration, contesting the ruling, argues an appeal as the legal tussle over a White House directive curbing federal spending continues to unfold. This controversy has fueled additional lawsuits, notably regarding actions impacting federal agencies like the U.S. Agency for International Development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- administration
- court order
- funds
- federal spending
- judge
- Democratic
- appeal
- McConnell
- freeze
ALSO READ
SC judges say burial of converted Christian be held at designated place as body is in morgue since Jan 7.
RG Kar rape-murder: Cal HC reserves judgement on admission of appeals by WB govt, CBI against trial court sentencing convict to life term.
SC appoints ex-Punjab and Haryana HC judge Jaishree Thakur as independent observer for Chandigarh Mayoral polls on Jan 30.
Judge Halts Trump Administration's Freeze on Federal Grants
Judge to Hear Case Against Trump's Loan Freeze Directive