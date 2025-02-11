Judge Orders Trump Administration to Release Withheld Federal Funds

A federal judge has directed the Trump administration to release funds that were frozen in violation of a court order. This decision comes amidst allegations that Democratic-led states are struggling to access essential infrastructure funds due to the administration's actions.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell, based in Rhode Island, emphasized that the broad freeze enacted by the administration likely breaches constitutional grounds and continues to inflict harm. He ruled that funds should be made available until further hearings are convened.

The administration, contesting the ruling, argues an appeal as the legal tussle over a White House directive curbing federal spending continues to unfold. This controversy has fueled additional lawsuits, notably regarding actions impacting federal agencies like the U.S. Agency for International Development.

