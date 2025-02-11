Left Menu

Legal Battle Escalates Over Elon Musk's Access to Private Data

A coalition of labor unions, led by the American Federation of Teachers, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, accusing it of illegally granting Elon Musk access to private data from federal agencies. The suit calls for immediate cessation and destruction of accessed sensitive information.

A coalition of labor unions has taken legal action against the current access of Elon Musk's team to private data from U.S. federal agencies. The lawsuit, spearheaded by the American Federation of Teachers, aims to halt Musk's access to sensitive information at the Departments of Education and Treasury, as well as the Office of Personnel Management.

The suit alleges that the Trump administration violated privacy laws by allowing the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Musk, to access systems containing personal information for tens of millions of Americans without consent. Filed in Maryland federal court, the case seeks to prevent further penetration of these systems and mandates the destruction of already accessed data.

As privacy concerns intensify, a federal judge in New York recently impeded Musk's access to a Treasury system, highlighting rising tensions between Musk and federal entities. Meanwhile, the Education Department announced substantial cuts totaling $900 million in contracts deemed wasteful, unrelated to core operations. The lawsuit continues to draw attention to privacy issues and challenges Musk's ongoing influence over federal systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

