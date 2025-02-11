Brave Escape: Schoolgirls Leap from Bus to Avoid Harassment
In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, two Class 9 girls jumped from a moving bus to escape harassment by the driver, conductor, and two other men. Following the incident, the suspects were arrested and the girls, who sustained injuries, were treated at a local hospital.
In a disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, two Class 9 students were forced to leap from a moving bus after facing harassment from the vehicle's driver, conductor, and two other men.
The young girls, en route to their examinations, found themselves subjected to obscene comments and intimidating behavior, prompting them to make the brave decision to escape, according to police officials.
Authorities quickly responded, arresting the driver, conductor, and the two accomplices under relevant legal provisions, highlighting the serious nature of such offenses.
