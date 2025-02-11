Global Allies Rally Against Evolving Terror Threats
The United States and international allies remain vigilant about ISIS-K's threat, particularly in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Efforts to counteract terrorist plots and recruitment continue, emphasizing collaboration among nations. Innovations like the 'Delhi Declaration' offer guidelines to adapt to new technological threats and bolster global security measures.
The United States continues to express concerns over ISIS-Khorasan's capabilities to orchestrate attacks and recruit, particularly in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The issue was brought up by Ambassador Dorothy Shea at a UN Security Council briefing on global terror threats.
UN officials, including Vladimir Voronkov, echoed these concerns while highlighting reports of ISIS plotting attacks in Europe. Measures like the 'Delhi Declaration' are being adopted to counter terror financing through emerging technologies.
Despite ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, global officials stress the need for multilateral cooperation to confront evolving threats. The resilience of terrorist groups demands an adaptable, comprehensive approach to prevent the recurrence of terrorism hotspots like Afghanistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
