Left Menu

Global Allies Rally Against Evolving Terror Threats

The United States and international allies remain vigilant about ISIS-K's threat, particularly in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Efforts to counteract terrorist plots and recruitment continue, emphasizing collaboration among nations. Innovations like the 'Delhi Declaration' offer guidelines to adapt to new technological threats and bolster global security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:03 IST
Global Allies Rally Against Evolving Terror Threats

The United States continues to express concerns over ISIS-Khorasan's capabilities to orchestrate attacks and recruit, particularly in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The issue was brought up by Ambassador Dorothy Shea at a UN Security Council briefing on global terror threats.

UN officials, including Vladimir Voronkov, echoed these concerns while highlighting reports of ISIS plotting attacks in Europe. Measures like the 'Delhi Declaration' are being adopted to counter terror financing through emerging technologies.

Despite ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, global officials stress the need for multilateral cooperation to confront evolving threats. The resilience of terrorist groups demands an adaptable, comprehensive approach to prevent the recurrence of terrorism hotspots like Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025