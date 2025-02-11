Singapore on Alert: Minister Warns of Rising Extremism

In a pointed warning to Singaporeans, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam emphasized the importance of psychological preparation for potential terror incidents, following the detention of radicalized individuals in the city-state.

Highlighting recent cases, including that of an 18-year-old influenced by far-right extremism, Shanmugam underscored the rising threat within the region. The teenager, inspired by white supremacist ideologies, had plotted to ignite a race war and attack a mosque.

Authorities have acted on multiple fronts, dealing with not only the young extremist but also a housewife and a cleaner who supported Islamist terror organizations. Shanmugam stressed the need for vigilance, urging the community to prepare for the increasing risks of terror activities.

