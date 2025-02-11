Left Menu

Singapore on Alert: Minister Warns of Rising Extremism

Singapore's Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam warns citizens to be prepared for potential terror incidents. Recent cases involve an extremist-driven student and individuals supporting militant groups. Authorities focus on proactive measures to maintain security amidst rising radicalization concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a pointed warning to Singaporeans, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam emphasized the importance of psychological preparation for potential terror incidents, following the detention of radicalized individuals in the city-state.

Highlighting recent cases, including that of an 18-year-old influenced by far-right extremism, Shanmugam underscored the rising threat within the region. The teenager, inspired by white supremacist ideologies, had plotted to ignite a race war and attack a mosque.

Authorities have acted on multiple fronts, dealing with not only the young extremist but also a housewife and a cleaner who supported Islamist terror organizations. Shanmugam stressed the need for vigilance, urging the community to prepare for the increasing risks of terror activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

