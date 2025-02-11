Left Menu

Police Intercepts Cow Smuggling Operation in Meerut

In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, two alleged cow smugglers were injured in a police encounter and later hospitalized. They were involved in an incident of cow slaughter in Chitwana village. The police recovered weapons and tools from the smugglers, who confessed during interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:21 IST
Two alleged cow smugglers sustained injuries following a police encounter on Tuesday morning in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, according to officials. Both men have since been hospitalized.

The confrontation stemmed from a police investigation into a cow slaughter incident in Chitwana village's forest area between Sunday night and Monday. Police surrounded a car early Tuesday, prompting its driver to panic and crash the vehicle into a tree. The occupants, identified as Kala alias Naveed and Minaj alias Chhota, were injured in the ensuing attempt to flee and were subsequently taken into custody.

Authorities report discovering pistols, empty shells, live cartridges, and tools that could be used for animal slaughter during the arrest. The two suspects confessed to the slaughter during interrogation, implicating accomplices Junaid and Arif in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

