South Korea and U.S. Set for Crucial Tariff Talks

Acting President Choi Sang-mok stated that South Korea aims to engage with the U.S. over tariffs impacting domestic firms. CEOs from top Korean conglomerates will visit the U.S., and the government plans coordination talks with Japan and the EU for strategic responses.

Updated: 11-02-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:01 IST
In a significant move, South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok announced Tuesday the country's intentions to initiate dialogues with the United States regarding tariffs that currently influence South Korean businesses. The focus is on protecting the interests of domestic companies under the new tariff structures.

Chiming in with these developments, it has been revealed that CEOs from 20 major South Korean conglomerates are gearing up for visits to the United States. These visits are expected to strengthen ties and explore avenues to mitigate the impact of these tariffs.

Additionally, South Korea's government is preparing to foster collaborative discussions with Japan and the European Union in an effort to devise effective response strategies. Choi's statement underscores the importance of international cooperation in navigating the complexities of global trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

