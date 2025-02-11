Left Menu

Radicalization Halted: Singaporean Youth Detained for Far-Right Extremism

An 18-year-old Singaporean was detained under the Internal Security Act for radicalization by violent far-right extremism online. Identified as an "East Asian supremacist," he aspired to incite racial conflict. The ISD said such ideologies are a growing concern. A separate case involved a security risk linked to a travel agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:34 IST
An 18-year-old Singaporean student, influenced by violent far-right extremism online, has been detained under the Internal Security Act, according to the government.

The Internal Security Department (ISD) identified the student as Nick Lee Xing Qiu, describing him as an "East Asian supremacist" who envisioned a "race war" in Singapore. Despite his aspirations, authorities found no immediate threat when they arrested him. Detained since December, Lee's radicalization involved Islamophobic and extremist content consumption, along with an unhealthy idolization of a Christchurch mosque shooter, whom he role-played online.

This case marks the third incident involving Singaporean youth with far-right ideologies under the ISA. ISD highlighted concerns about global far-right extremism, noting young people might be particularly susceptible to its false sense of identity and belonging. Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs has deported an Iranian woman and her Malaysian husband for operating a travel agency involved in aiding terrorism-linked foreigners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

