Left Menu

Manipur Government Urges Calm Amid Rumors

The Manipur government has advised citizens to stay calm and avoid unverified news. A control room is set for information verification to prevent disruptions. The authorities emphasize the importance of unity among community leaders and citizens to maintain peace in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:36 IST
Manipur Government Urges Calm Amid Rumors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has issued a call for calm, advising citizens to refrain from paying attention to unverified news and rumors that could instigate panic or disrupt the state's harmony. This announcement was made in a press release issued by Chief Secretary P K Singh on Tuesday.

The statement highlights concerns that certain groups might be deliberately trying to disrupt peace by spreading false information and fabricated narratives. These actions could lead to lawlessness, and the public is urged not to fall for such incitements. To counter misinformation, a 24x7 Control Room is operational, allowing citizens to verify news and information, reachable at 9485280419.

The release underscores that maintaining peace and order is a collective responsibility. The government calls upon community leaders, civil society organizations, religious leaders, student bodies, intellectuals, and citizens to unite, fostering peace, understanding, and development for the state's betterment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025