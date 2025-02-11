Manipur Government Urges Calm Amid Rumors
The Manipur government has advised citizens to stay calm and avoid unverified news. A control room is set for information verification to prevent disruptions. The authorities emphasize the importance of unity among community leaders and citizens to maintain peace in the state.
The Manipur government has issued a call for calm, advising citizens to refrain from paying attention to unverified news and rumors that could instigate panic or disrupt the state's harmony. This announcement was made in a press release issued by Chief Secretary P K Singh on Tuesday.
The statement highlights concerns that certain groups might be deliberately trying to disrupt peace by spreading false information and fabricated narratives. These actions could lead to lawlessness, and the public is urged not to fall for such incitements. To counter misinformation, a 24x7 Control Room is operational, allowing citizens to verify news and information, reachable at 9485280419.
The release underscores that maintaining peace and order is a collective responsibility. The government calls upon community leaders, civil society organizations, religious leaders, student bodies, intellectuals, and citizens to unite, fostering peace, understanding, and development for the state's betterment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
