Russian Forces Claim Control of Yasenove

Russian military forces claim to have taken control of the settlement of Yasenove in eastern Ukraine. However, this assertion made by the Russian Defence Ministry has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:04 IST
The Russian military announced on Tuesday that its forces had successfully seized control of the settlement of Yasenove, located in eastern Ukraine.

The claim was made by the Russian Defence Ministry but has yet to receive independent confirmation from Reuters.

This development adds to the ongoing tensions in the region, as international observers continue to monitor the situation closely.

