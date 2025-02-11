Supreme Court Stance: Limits to Overseeing Mob Lynching Cases
The Supreme Court has ruled that it is impractical to monitor mob lynching cases from Delhi. The court emphasized adherence to its 2018 verdict, which provides guidelines for handling mob violence and cow vigilantism, and highlighted that aggrieved parties have legal remedies for non-compliance.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Tuesday addressed the complexities of overseeing mob lynching cases while based in Delhi, highlighting the impracticality of such detailed monitoring. The bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran, emphasized adherence to the 2018 verdict that outlined preventive and punitive measures for mob violence and cow vigilantism.
The plea under consideration sought enforcement of these guidelines, particularly in incidents involving cow vigilantes targeting Muslims. The petitioner argued a pattern of non-compliance across states, but the court reiterated that uniform oversight is not feasible from Delhi, advising affected parties to seek recourse through local courts.
Discussions also touched on the potential for standardized compensation for mob lynching victims. The court underscored that justice should be tailored to individual cases, as a flat compensation model might not address varied circumstances effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
