Left Menu

Supreme Court Stance: Limits to Overseeing Mob Lynching Cases

The Supreme Court has ruled that it is impractical to monitor mob lynching cases from Delhi. The court emphasized adherence to its 2018 verdict, which provides guidelines for handling mob violence and cow vigilantism, and highlighted that aggrieved parties have legal remedies for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:14 IST
Supreme Court Stance: Limits to Overseeing Mob Lynching Cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday addressed the complexities of overseeing mob lynching cases while based in Delhi, highlighting the impracticality of such detailed monitoring. The bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran, emphasized adherence to the 2018 verdict that outlined preventive and punitive measures for mob violence and cow vigilantism.

The plea under consideration sought enforcement of these guidelines, particularly in incidents involving cow vigilantes targeting Muslims. The petitioner argued a pattern of non-compliance across states, but the court reiterated that uniform oversight is not feasible from Delhi, advising affected parties to seek recourse through local courts.

Discussions also touched on the potential for standardized compensation for mob lynching victims. The court underscored that justice should be tailored to individual cases, as a flat compensation model might not address varied circumstances effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025