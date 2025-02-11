Left Menu

Unraveling the Net: Combating Smuggling Through Technology and Human Intelligence

The synergy between technology and human intelligence is essential to curb the smuggling of weapons and narcotic drugs, said Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Kumar Singh. Efforts to track illegal trades on the dark net are crucial, alongside effective inter-agency coordination and data analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to curb the smuggling of weapons and narcotic drugs, the synergy between technology and human intelligence is paramount, emphasized Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday.

Law enforcement agencies are now scanning the dark net for leads on illicit narcotic trades, Singh said. To catch smugglers, technology must be adopted, complemented by human intelligence, he added during the Anti Smuggling Day event.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) reported significant seizures of contraband and gold, particularly along India's eastern borders. A smuggling coordination platform aiding inter-agency intel sharing has been established to enhance operational outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

