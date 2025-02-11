Left Menu

Ceasefire in Jeopardy: Hostage Release Plays Critical Role

Hamas has delayed the next release of Israeli hostages, straining the ceasefire with Israel. The situation has caused despair in Israel and Gaza, where civilians are caught amid heightening tensions. Both sides accuse each other of not honoring the ceasefire terms, risking resumed hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:28 IST
Ceasefire in Jeopardy: Hostage Release Plays Critical Role
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel faces a critical test as Hamas announces a delay in the planned release of Israeli hostages from Gaza.

Israel and Hamas remain locked in a standoff, filled with accusations and warnings that threaten to derail the existing truce.

This delay marks a pivotal moment that could jeopardize peace efforts and humanitarian aid in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025