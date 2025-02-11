Border Forces Strengthen Ties for Enhanced Security

An informal meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) took place on Tuesday at the Sona Masjid Border Outpost. Aimed at enhancing coordination, the meeting aimed to boost cooperation between the two neighboring countries' border-guarding forces, as per an official statement.

Notable attendees included Inspector General (IG) of BSF South Bengal Frontier, Maninder P S Pawar, and Brigadier General S M Zahidur Rahman, Regional Commander of BGB North West Region. The discussions were set against a backdrop of recent objections by the BGB concerning BSF's fencing attempts along parts of the India-Bangladesh border.

The session dwelled on curbing cross-border crimes, joint action plans, and overseeing development initiatives in border areas. Both commanders echoed the significance of coordinated efforts to ensure border security and regional stability, perceiving seamless collaboration as a gateway to elevating bilateral relations.

