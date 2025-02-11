Supreme Court Reprimands UP Jal Nigam Over Yamuna Pollution
The Supreme Court criticized Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam for not preventing untreated sewage from polluting the Yamuna. A bench ordered the Nigam's managing director to explain the lapse and submit a compliance affidavit. Measures to tap drainage and reduce riverbed garbage remain insufficient.
The Supreme Court has strongly criticized the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam for its failure to take effective actions needed to prevent 38 drains from discharging untreated sewage into the Yamuna River.
A bench consisting of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed frustration over the absence of compliance, compelling the managing director of the agency to appear via video conference to explain this lapse.
The court has emphasized the urgency of the matter, mandating the submission of a compliance affidavit, and noted that interim measures involving the Agra civic body to address partially tapped drains are underway.
